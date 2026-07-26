Iran says US military infrastructure in Iraq’s Erbil largely destroyed during conflict

People walk near a mural depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran, 14 June 2026. Photo: Reuters

Iran’s army has claimed that “almost all” US military infrastructure in Erbil, Iraq, was destroyed during a recent 40-day conflict, according to army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Akraminia.

Akraminia said Iranian military operations caused extensive damage to US bases across the region, reducing the operational capability of many facilities. Reuters could not independently verify the claims, says Anadolu Ajansi.

The spokesman said the damage in Erbil had left anti-Iran groups previously operating in the area unable to carry out missions. He also claimed the United States was seeking to replace its military losses by drawing equipment and resources from southern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Akraminia said Iran had used Arash-2 drones during the conflict but was now deploying more advanced attack drones.

He said the new drones have “greater destructive power, accuracy and range” than the Arash-2, but did not provide further details, saying their specifications remain confidential.

Akraminia claimed that “almost all” US infrastructure in Erbil had been destroyed.

He also said Iran was prepared to resume military operations “until the Americans realise they cannot impose their will on the Iranian nation through aggression”.

The US has not publicly confirmed the Iranian claims regarding the extent of damage to its military infrastructure.

Reports indicate that a US naval blockade against Iran remains in effect, while separate reports have said President Donald Trump has paused plans for a major military escalation against Iran. The Iranian military has said it remains on alert and is prepared to continue military operations if hostilities resume.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/worldbiz/middle-east/iran-says-us-military-infrastructure-iraqs-erbil-largely-destroyed-during