Govt withdraws special police escorts for 18 ministers to cut costs

The committee recommended two proposals to speed procurement and road construction. Photo: Collected

The government has withdrawn special police protection escorts for 18 cabinet ministers as part of an austerity drive aimed at reducing public expenditure, conserving fuel and easing pressure on the police force amid persistent shortages of personnel and vehicles.

However, the facility has been retained for six senior ministers and one adviser to the prime minister, considering the importance of their responsibilities.

The move comes after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman recently decided to reduce the size of his own security convoy as part of broader government efforts to cut state expenditure.

Several personal officials of ministers and senior officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police confirmed the development to The Business Standard, saying the decision has been implemented in phases since last week.

An official of the environment, forests and climate change ministry told TBS today (25 July) that the government issued the order last week and it took effect immediately.

“Now the minister only has a gunman for security,” said the official.

Government sources said that after the current administration took office on 17 February, most ministers were provided with special police escorts while travelling within Dhaka. The cabinet currently consists of 24 full ministers.

Although the escort teams have been withdrawn, ministers will continue to receive security under existing government rules, including personal gunmen, house guards and special police protection during official visits outside the capital.

Officials familiar with the matter said the Ministry of Home Affairs instructed Police Headquarters to reduce spending on VIP security following the prime minister’s directive.

They added that longstanding shortages of police personnel and operational vehicles also influenced the decision.

A standard ministerial escort team typically comprises one sub-inspector, four constables and a police pickup vehicle. The government bears the salaries, allowances and fuel costs of the team.

However, the state ministers do not get the facility.

The ministers who will continue to receive escorts are Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir; Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury; Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed; Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood; Women and Children Affairs Minister Dr AZM Zahid Hossain; Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman; and the prime minister’s adviser on finance and planning, Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/govt-withdraws-special-police-escorts-18-ministers-cut-costs-retain-security-six