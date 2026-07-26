Four senior BNP leaders who emerge as potential contenders for presidency

Following the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the question of who will become Bangladesh’s next president has become one of the country’s most discussed political issues. Political circles are now actively speculating about four senior leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as potential candidates for the post.

According to party sources, the next president is likely to be selected from this shortlist, although no final decision has yet been made. While the party says the issue will be discussed in its highest policymaking body, the National Standing Committee, the final decision is expected to rest with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The four senior BNP leaders whose names are under discussion are: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and BNP Secretary General; Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, member of the BNP Standing Committee; Nazrul Islam Khan, member of the Standing Committee and adviser to the prime minister; and Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, member of the Standing Committee.

Since the office of the president requires political neutrality, considerations are being given to the fact that whoever assumes the presidency would have to step away from active party politics.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has served as BNP secretary general for more than a decade. Over his long political career, he has served as both a member of parliament and a state minister. Many within and outside the party consider him the frontrunner for the presidency, and he is widely regarded as a trusted confidant of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, another Standing Committee member, is a former professor of geology at the University of Dhaka. He joined the BNP in 1979 at the invitation of then-president Ziaur Rahman and later became the party’s first student affairs secretary. He previously served as minister for energy and mineral resources as well as health and family welfare. However, he has been suffering from prolonged health complications and has received treatment both at home and abroad.

Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, a former professor of physics at the University of Dhaka, is also one of the BNP’s most senior leaders. He has previously served in several ministerial positions and is widely respected both within and outside the party for his integrity. He too has been dealing with age-related health issues.

Nazrul Islam Khan, another Standing Committee member, is also being considered for the presidency. He currently serves as an adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman with the rank of minister. Known for his clean political image, he chaired the BNP’s election management committee during the 13th parliamentary election and coordinated the party’s alliance with its political partners during the anti-government movement.

Political discussions have also mentioned the names of Acting President and Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, as well as Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani, as possible candidates. If Hafiz Uddin Ahmed is appointed president permanently, the position of Speaker would become vacant. In that case, BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan is being considered as a possible successor to the speakership.

Speaking about the selection process, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “The new president will be determined at a meeting of the party’s policymaking forum. In accordance with the Constitution and relevant laws, the Standing Committee will discuss the matter before making a final decision.”

Meanwhile, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday said the party has no official knowledge yet about who will become the next president of Bangladesh.

On 24 July, President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned, citing health reasons. Under the Constitution, National Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikram) assumed the responsibilities of acting president after the resignation was accepted.

Acting president to work from Bangabhaban

Acting President Hafiz Uddin Ahmed will perform his official duties from Bangabhaban, the presidential palace, while continuing to reside at the Speaker’s official residence within the National Parliament complex.

The information was confirmed in a statement circulated by BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

The statement said special security arrangements have been strengthened around the Speaker’s official residence and surrounding areas since Friday afternoon in line with the security protocol applicable to the acting president.

New president to be elected in September

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman said the new President will be elected at the regular parliamentary session scheduled for September.

There is no need to convene a special session of Parliament to elect the country’s new President, he told reporters responding to a question at the Cirdap auditorium in the capital.

When asked whether legal action would be taken against recently resigned President Md Shahabuddin, the law minister declined to comment, saying he did not want to make any remarks on the matter at this time.

Nahid urges vigilance to prevent Shahabuddin from leaving country

National Citizens Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Friday urged all to remain vigilant to ensure that former president Mohammed Shahabuddin does not leave the country.

Addressing the party’s “July March” programme in Netrokona, he also called on the government to arrest the former president without delay.

“We must remain vigilant so that this associate of the fascist regime cannot secure a safe exit or flee abroad on the pretext of illness or any other excuse. The government must immediately arrest the corrupt former president,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/four-senior-bnp-leaders-who-emerge-potential-contenders-presidency-1497911