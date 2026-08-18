We never want our friendship with India to deteriorate: Minister Anee

Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee has said Bangladesh does not want its friendly relations with India to deteriorate over the long-pending Teesta water-sharing treaty, urging New Delhi to consider Dhaka’s interests alongside its own.

“The neighbouring country is a friendly country. They have to think that while they have their interests, we also have ours. A friend should protect the interests of a friend. We never want our friendly relations with them to deteriorate,” he said.

Anee made the remarks yesterday at a seminar on “Sustainable Management of the Teesta River”, jointly organised by the Ministry of Water Resources and Buet’s Department of Water Resources Engineering.

He said the government had held several seminars and consultations since the election to gather expert opinions on the Teesta project. A detailed study based on those opinions would help the government take concrete steps, he said.

The minister described the project as a major challenge because of high expectations among people in five to six northern districts who have long suffered from river erosion and other problems.

“If we fail to implement it, the damage and problems faced by families in those areas will continue to increase. We have to overcome this challenge anyhow,” he said.

Anee said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman regularly discusses the project, while departmental and inter-ministerial meetings review its progress.

Referring to water expert Professor Ainun Nishat’s long involvement in Teesta discussions, Anee said a treaty was urgently needed.

“Whether it is called the Teesta treaty or the Teesta master plan, or whatever is necessary to implement this project, we will move towards implementation,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/we-never-want-our-friendship-india-deteriorate-minister-anee-1517821