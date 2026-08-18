Shipyard gas leak: Private salvage firm to be brought in to clear toxic gas

A private salvage firm will be brought in to clear toxic gas from the old ship at Ferdous Steel shipbreaking yard in Sitakunda’s Bhatiari.

Four days after the incident, the ship remains contaminated. No gas was detected during high tide, but toxic gas is still being found at low tide.

The ship has two other ballast tanks, both still holding water. It remains unclear whether gas has accumulated inside them.

Two local salvage firms, Anik Marine and Prantik Marine, inspected the ship on Monday and submitted proposals. They will present detailed risk mitigation plans on Tuesday.

“They have a good reputation as rescue companies at home and abroad and have successfully handled similar situations before,” Bangladesh Ship Recycling Board Director General ASM Shafiul Alam Talukder told bdnews24.com.

The firms will return with their equipment on Tuesday to measure the presence and intensity of gas before submitting detailed plans, he said.

The plans will cover gas removal, draining water from the ballast tanks and removing sludge-laden water, Shafiul said.

Experts will also investigate how such high levels of hydrogen sulphide formed inside the tank, including whether organic matter, sewage, sludge or other contaminants entered it.

Two More Ballast Tanks

The tank that released gas and killed nine people on Friday was one of four ballast tanks, which are kept filled with water to stabilise ships awaiting dismantling.

A government investigation team member said one tank had previously been cut without incident, while the accident occurred when workers cut another. The two remaining tanks have yet to be assessed for gas.

Expert Panel

An expert panel formed to identify the source and nature of the gas leak inspected the site on Monday. It will advise on eliminating risks and preventing future exposure.

Nine people died and at least seven fell ill after toxic gas leaked while workers cut a ballast tank on Friday. Three government probes and one industry-led committee have been formed over the incident.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/shipyard-gas-leak-private-salvage-firm-to-be-brought-in-to-clear-toxic-gas