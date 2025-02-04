Stop attacking places of worship; fascist AL, India exploiting the issue: Hefazat-e-Islam

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has condemned the incidents of attacks on various places of worship, institutions, and shrines across the country.

In a media statement yesterday, the party’s Ameer Muhibullah Babunagari and General Secretary Sajidur Rahman said such incidents are “being exploited by the fascist Awami League and India.”

“Especially during this difficult period of state reform and reconstruction, the fascist Awami League and their imperialist master India are taking advantage of the attacks on shrines in different regions of the country. Because of these attacks, they are engaging in a global conspiratorial campaign against the scholars and Muslims of the country,” said the party leaders.

The statement comes in light of a police report which listed 44 attacks on 40 shrines across Bangladesh since 4 August.

Administrative action would be taken to bring a peaceful solution if issues arise centring wrongful activities which go against Islam or the society, said the statement.

“However, taking the law into one’s own hands, carrying out attacks, and inciting violence and disorder do not reflect responsible behaviour on the part of the attackers. We do not support such attacks. The scholars and religious leaders are ready to cooperate with the government to prevent these unwanted incidents,” said Hefazat-e-Islam.

The party also expressed deep concern over attempts at destabilisation, stating, “A this moment, instead of citizens playing a cooperative role towards the interim government after the July uprising, various factions have become embroiled in division. In this situation, the fascist Awami League and India are once again attempting to strike a lethal blow. To thwart them and turn the July revolution into reality, we all, regardless of political affiliations, must remain united

“Moreover, the interim government must immediately exclude unfit and ineffective individuals from its Advisory Council and include capable individuals who embody the spirit of the revolution.”

Earlier on 18 January, the government said it holds a “zero tolerance policy” towards any attacks on the shrines and requested all the aggrieved persons to file complaints with the police.

All the police units have been ordered to investigate the cases stringently and arrest all the persons involved in the attack incidents, said a statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing.

“The government attaches the highest importance to the safety and security of the establishments (Mazars and Dargahs) in the country,” said the chief adviser’s press wing while sharing a police report on the attacks on Shrines (Mazar/Sufi Graveyards, Dargahs) since 4 August 2024.