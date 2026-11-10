Inflation dips to 8.27pc in October as food prices ease

The country’s inflation eased marginally to 8.27 percent in October from 8.34 percent in September, as food inflation declined significantly, according to the latest Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data.

The point-to-point general inflation rate declined by 0.07 percentage point in October, while food inflation dropped to 6.40 percent from 7.22 percent in the previous month.

However, non-food inflation increased to 9.89 percent in October from 9.30 percent in September, indicating continued pressure on household expenditure on essential non-food items and services.

The BBS data showed that food inflation declined by 0.82 percentage point in a month, while non-food inflation increased by 0.59 percentage point.

The overall inflation rate was 8.17 percent in October last year, meaning inflation remained slightly higher than the level recorded a year ago.

The inflation situation varied slightly between rural and urban areas.

In rural areas, overall inflation stood at 8.29 percent in October, compared to 8.38 percent in September. Food inflation declined to 6.37 percent from 7.18 percent, while non-food inflation rose to 10.21 percent from 9.57 percent.

In urban areas, overall inflation eased to 8.25 percent from 8.26 percent in September. Food inflation declined to 6.42 percent from 7.25 percent, while non-food inflation increased to 9.48 percent from 8.94 percent.

The BBS data also showed that the 12-month moving average inflation rate stood at 8.66 percent for November 2025 to October 2026, down from 9.22 percent during the corresponding period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the wage rate index increased by 7.63 percent in October, slightly higher than the 7.60 percent growth recorded in September.

However, wage growth remained below the overall inflation rate of 8.27 percent, leaving workers with a 0.64 percentage point gap between wage increases and inflation.

The BBS calculates the Consumer Price Index based on 383 items covering 749 varieties of goods and services in rural and urban markets.

It collects price information from 154 markets across the country.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/inflation-dips-to-827pc-in-october-as-food-prices-ease