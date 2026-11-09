Inflation eases slightly to 8.27% in October

Bangladesh’s general inflation eased slightly from 8.34% in September to 8.27% in October, but remained 0.10 percentage points above 8.17% recorded in October last year.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data released today (9 November), food inflation fell to 6.40% in October from 7.22% in September, down 0.82 percentage points in a month.

However, non-food inflation rose to 9.89% in October from 9.30% in September, up 0.59 percentage points in a month.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/inflation-eases-slightly-827-october-1597406