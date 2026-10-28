Indian firm L&T wins $1b Dhaka Metro contracts

India’s infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured contracts worth up to $1 billion to design and build two key system packages for Dhaka Metro Rail Line 1.

The contracts cover track works, electrical systems, signalling, telecommunications and platform screen doors, the company said in a stock exchange disclosure.

Dhaka Metro Rail Line 1 is Bangladesh’s first underground metro rail project. It will connect Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) to Kamalapur, passing through Rampura, Malibagh and Rajarbagh, before branching towards Purbachal.

L&T is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and high-tech manufacturing conglomerate.

The company said the awards build on its previous work in Bangladesh, where it won and delivered the integrated railway systems package for Dhaka Metro Line 6, the country’s first metro rail corridor.

The announcement follows the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approval of eight construction packages for Metro Rail Line 1 and Line 5 (Northern Route), worth about Tk 58,500 crore.

L&T classified the combined contracts as a “major” order under its standardised reporting framework, which defines such orders as those valued between ₹5,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore.

Apart from the Indian firm, contractors from Japan, China and Bangladesh have also secured work on the two metro lines. The projects are funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Dhaka Metro Line 1 will span about 31km across two routes: an underground section from HSIA to Kamalapur and an elevated section from Natun Bazar to Purbachal Terminal. The line will have 19 stations and a depot at Pitalganj.

The 20km Metro Rail Line 5 (Northern Route) will run from Hemayetpur in Savar through Gabtoli, Mirpur-14 and Natun Bazar to Vatara.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/business/economy/news/indian-firm-lt-wins-1b-dhaka-metro-contracts-4309131