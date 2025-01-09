India extends Sheikh Hasina’s visa: Hindustan Times

India has extended the visa of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living there since last August, against the backdrop of growing calls in Dhaka for her extradition, reports Indian media outlet Hindustan Times, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The Hindustan Times report stated that the former prime minister’s visa was recently extended to facilitate her stay in the country, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

They also dismissed speculation about Hasina being granted asylum in India by pointing out that the country does not have a specific law for dealing with refugees and matters such as asylum.