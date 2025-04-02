US judge blocks Trump administration from firing federal employees on probation

A federal judge on Tuesday said the administration of US President Donald Trump cannot quickly fire thousands of probationary federal workers in 19 states and Washington, DC, narrowing an earlier nationwide ruling.

US District Judge James Bredar in Baltimore, Maryland, said that if federal agencies want to fire large numbers of probationary workers, they must follow the required procedures for conducting mass layoffs of government employees.

The administration failed to do so when it terminated about 24,500 people in February without notifying states and local governments in advance, he said. But Bredar said he only had the power to require the reinstatement of employees who either live or work in the mostly Democratic-led states that, along with Washington, DC, sued over the mass firings.