India beat Japan by 8 wickets to reach Asian Games semi-finals

India women’s national cricket team celebrates their win over Japan in the 2026 Asian Games quarter-final. Photo: Courtesy

India beat Japan by eight wickets in the women’s cricket quarter-final at the 2026 Asian Games today (18 September) to reach the semi-finals.

Japan, who opted to bat after winning the toss, were bowled out for 57 in 18.4 overs, according to the match reports.

Shree Charani claimed four wickets for 10 runs, while Shafali Verma took two for 13.

Japan scored 24 runs in the powerplay, before Charani dismissed Haruna Iwasaki and Japan captain Mai Yanagida off successive deliveries in the seventh over.

Verma then dismissed Ayaka Kato-Stafford and Shimako Kato as Japan continued to lose wickets.

India chased down the target of 58 in five overs, finishing on 60 for two.

Verma top-scored with an unbeaten 40 off 15 balls, while Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten on 12 off six balls. Japan dismissed Gunalan Kamalini and Bharti Fulmali during the chase.

India will face Bangladesh in the semi-final on 20 September, while Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the other semi-final.

India are the defending champions in women’s cricket at the Asian Games, having won gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. The 2026 tournament is being played in a direct knockout format without a group stage.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/india-beat-japan-8-wickets-reach-asian-games-semi-finals-1546231