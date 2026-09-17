Bangladesh advanced to the Asian Games women’s cricket semifinals today (17 September) after their quarterfinal against China was abandoned due to a wet outfield, with neither team taking the field.

The sun was out and both sides had completed their warm-ups, but the ground stayed too wet from earlier rain for play to start.

The match was called off before the toss. Bangladesh went through on ranking, sitting 10th in the ICC T20I standings against China’s 36th.

Bangladesh will face the winner of tomorrow’s (18 September) match between India and Japan, set for 11 am (Bangladesh time), in the semifinal on 20 September.

The team has won two silver medals and a bronze in past editions of the Games. In a video message released by the Bangladesh Olympic Association before the China match, batter Sobhana Mostary said the squad was aiming for another medal.

The washout also cost China what would have been a first official meeting between the two sides in T20 cricket. Bangladesh and China last played at the 2010 Asian Games, where Bangladesh bowled China out for 34 and chased the total down in seven overs for the loss of one wicket.

That match was not recognized as an international fixture, meaning today’s game would have been the first sanctioned T20I between the teams.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/bangladesh-reach-asian-games-semifinal-after-rain-washes-out-china-quarterfinal-1545251