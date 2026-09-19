Multiple improvised explosives have detonated in front of the main gate at Jatrabari Police Station in Dhaka.

The police station’s duty officer, Sub-Inspector Md Hasanur, said multiple explosions were heard around 7:45pm on Friday.

He said, “We heard multiple explosions. The police higher-ups are investigating the matter.”

Hasanur could not confirm the direction from which the explosives were thrown.

Police have also reported blasts in Mohakhali and in front of the Agargaon Betar Bhaban in the capital earlier in the evening.

Banani Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Tarek said that an improvised explosive was thrown down from the top of the Mohakhali flyover around 6pm and detonated.

SI Tarek said, “Someone threw a cocktail down from above. Our team is working at the scene.”

Around the same time another improvised explosive detonated in front of the Betar Bhaban in Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station chief Md Monirul Islam said.

He said, “We have received information about a blast from an improvised explosive. The police team is working at the scene, but we have not received detailed information yet.

Two blasts had occurred on the road adjacent to the Malibagh Railgate in the afternoon after Friday prayers.

However, no casualties or damage were reported in any of the incidents.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/improvised-explosives-detonated-at-jatrabari-police-station-in-mohakhali-and-agargaon