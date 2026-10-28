IEDCR director assaulted in office, DAB suspends accused doctor’s membership

Video footage reveals a group of individuals pulling IEDCR Director Prof Kazi Ahmed Zaki from his chair and assaulting him on 28 October. DAB leadership condemned the incident and initiated an organizational investigation to identify all members involved. Photo: Video Screen Short

The director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research (IEDCR) was assaulted inside his office this morning (28 October) by a member of the pro-BNP Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB).

The DAB temporarily suspended the primary membership of physician Zahid Hasan for assaulting and misbehaving with IEDCR Director Prof Kazi Ahmed Zaki.

DAB Secretary General Dr Zahirul Islam Shakil confirmed the suspension while talking to The Business Standard around 3pm today, and said the organisation had also issued Zahid a 48-hour show-cause notice asking why organisational action should not be taken against him.

“We have reviewed the video of the alleged incident and have already taken action based on it,” he said.

Shakil said they were investigating whether the other individuals involved in the incident were DAB members.

The incident took place around 11am, when several people entered the IEDCR director’s office, and verbally abused and assaulted him.

The Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) temporarily suspends the primary membership of Dr Zahid Hasan on 28 October and issues a 48-hour show-cause notice following an assault on IEDCR Director Prof Kazi Ahmed Zaki at his office in Dhaka. Photo: Screenshot from video

CCTV camera footage obtained by TBS shows the director holding a meeting with several people in his office when eight to nine individuals entered the room, pulled him from his chair and assaulted him.

“So far, we have identified one member in the video. We are making inquiries about the others. If any of them are identified as DAB members, action will also be taken against them,” he added.

The IEDCR director declined to comment on the incident. Public health specialist Prof Zaki was appointed to that position after the BNP-led government took office in February and recently conducted research on measles vaccine effectiveness.

Shakil added, “We will not tolerate or protect anyone involved in such an incident. If any DAB member is found to have been involved, action will be taken against them.

“We are taking steps to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and will also form a committee to look into the matter.”

IEDCR is a key government institution responsible for monitoring disease outbreaks, conducting research and issuing health alerts. It also works with international organisations including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/iedcr-director-assaulted-office-dab-suspends-accused-doctors-membership-1585566