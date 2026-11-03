HSC results should prompt a rethink of how we teach and assess

This year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results have shaken parents, educationists, and policymakers. The pass rate has fallen to a 22-year low, and the number of students securing GPA-5 across all 11 education boards is at an eight-year low. What’s telling is that the failure rate has been rising for several years now.

Acknowledging the unsatisfactory results, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon announced that failed students will get a chance to retake the exams within a month. The gesture is humane, but it raises a hard question: how can students learn in a few weeks what they could not learn in two years? Realistically, this can happen only by memorising answers from question banks, the very habit that largely contributed to the deterioration in our education system.

After more than 40 years of teaching at a university, I see these results as a mirror held up to our education system. They do not prove that students are getting weaker. They warn of deeper problems in how we teach, examine, and assess.

High-stakes exams reward memorisation. Students spend their time learning answers rather than understanding ideas. In the past, rote learning could easily carry a student through to the tertiary levels. Since then, courses have multiplied, and their content has expanded, but assessment has barely changed. Good results largely depend on questions coming from the question bank. Today we live in a world of artificial intelligence, automation, and rapid change, which demands critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability. Sadly, our examination system has not kept pace.

At universities, many students suddenly face a different kind of learning. They have to analyse complex problems, question assumptions, apply knowledge to unfamiliar situations, and develop their own solutions. I have seen capable students struggle not for lack of intelligence, but because no one ever asked them to think without a model answer in hand.

Because success is measured by marks in primary and secondary levels, the whole system is built around marks. Teachers rush through the syllabus, coaching centres drill likely questions, and guidebooks replace textbooks. Anxious parents reinforce the pattern. As a result, the system produces students who can repeat information but cannot use it.

But in today’s world memorising and reproducing information is exactly what machines do faster and more accurately than people. What machines cannot easily replace is judgement: asking the right question, weighing conflicting evidence, adapting to the unexpected, and taking responsibility for decisions. A graduate who can only recall answers is competing with a technology that never forgets.

This holds even for students who pass with high GPAs. And a quick exam retake cannot fix this problem. In fact, a retake within one or two months mainly tests cramming. Thus, it should be paired with remedial classes in the weakest subjects and guidance on how to learn, not just what to memorise.

Change must start in primary school, where children first learn whether education means understanding or memorising. A child encouraged to wonder, ask questions, and explain ideas in Class 1 will reach the HSC with strong foundations. A child taught only to copy and recite will not be rescued by reform in Class 11.

The most powerful lever is the examination itself, because exams shape what teachers teach and what students study. If questions can be answered from a guidebook, students will study those. Papers should therefore include more questions that ask students to explain why, compare options, interpret unfamiliar information, or apply an idea to a new situation. Classroom assessment, projects, and practical work should also count, so that a student’s future does not rest on three hours in one exam hall.

Better exams, however, will achieve little without better teaching. Since many teachers were trained in the same memorisation culture, they need ongoing training in teaching for understanding, and in setting and marking questions that test reasoning. They also need manageable class sizes and a lighter syllabus, because an overloaded syllabus pushes teachers and students towards speed and memorisation. A leaner curriculum leaves time for discussion, experiments, reading and writing. Once exams change and classroom teaching improves, families will rely less on coaching centres and guidebooks.

This year’s results should be treated as information, not only as bad news. Which subjects had the highest failure rates? Did poorly resourced institutions do worse? Honest, public answers would turn a bad result into a guide for reform.

A system built to reward only what students can recall fails both those who fall short and those who succeed, at a time when the world needs curiosity, judgement, and adaptability. Our objective should be to develop people who can think. The sooner we make that choice, the less we will need such a harsh mirror to show us what is wrong.

MM Shahidul Hassan is distinguished professor at Eastern University and former professor at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

Views expressed in this article are the author’s own.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/opinion/views/news/hsc-results-should-prompt-rethink-how-we-teach-and-assess-4313231