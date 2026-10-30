How 3 more years can help Bangladesh lay groundwork for smoother graduation

Bangladesh has secured three more years before graduating from the United Nations’ least developed country (LDC) category. For garment exporters, pharmaceutical manufacturers and leading business associations that had repeatedly sought more time, the decision brings relief.

But the postponement does not resolve the problems that prompted businesses to seek it in the first place. Energy constraints, weaknesses in the banking sector, difficulties accessing finance and overreliance on garments remain concerns.

Speaking to TBS, business leaders and economists welcomed the postponement while stressing the work ahead. They called for a clear roadmap and broader economic reforms to help industries adjust for the inevitable graduation in 2029

New BKMEA President Mohammad Hatem. Sketch: TBS

No cons to postponement, trade deal with EU urgent now

Mohammad Hatem

President, BKMEA

Graduating this November would have been suicidal for Bangladesh. I had warned during the Awami League government that the economy was not ready. Much has changed since the graduation process moved forward in 2018 and 2019. The pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the looting of banks and successive economic crises had weakened the economy.

We faced one crisis after another, leaving little opportunity to recover.

When we met Muhammad Yunus on 20 August 2024, shortly after he became chief adviser, I raised just one request. My only request was that the government seek a postponement. Neither the Awami League government nor the interim government took the necessary steps.

Before taking office, he promised us that he would work on this issue, and his government took action the day after assuming office. We welcome the postponement and especially thank the prime minister.

The UN team that assessed Bangladesh’s preparations also found the country was not ready. I see no negative side to the postponement. It was necessary. But we cannot sit idle now.

We need a clear roadmap, drawn up with stakeholders, and rapid implementation. The commerce ministry has already begun work, but the pace needs to pick up.

Negotiating a free trade agreement with the European Union is particularly urgent. India and Vietnam, two of our main competitors, have already concluded agreements with the EU. The ministry has taken an initiative, but we need to advance the process.

Deferral opens window to address energy security, access to finance

Shams Mahmud

Former president, DCCI

Three more years give us breathing space. They do not fix our structural problems.

I welcome the postponement. Bangladesh remains heavily dependent on garments for its export earnings and has yet to complete many preparations for graduation.

Businesses had called for a long term fund to help finance the transition, including investment in domestic textile production and other backward linkages. These investments will become increasingly important under trade arrangements that require both fabric and garments to be produced locally.

We appreciate that the government listened to the business community and pursued the postponement. But energy security, access to finance and weaknesses in the financial sector still need attention. The government has taken some steps towards a green transition, including measures concerning solar panels and energy policy. Their effects, however, are not yet sufficiently visible.

The immediate priority is a clear roadmap, which the government should set out within the next six months. Three years may sound like a long time. But policies must be designed, reforms implemented and industrial investments made within that period. That leaves little room for delay.

We need labour reforms, clear medium and long term policies, and stronger support for industries that can reduce our dependence on imports. A long term LDC transition fund is essential to help businesses pay for these changes, particularly as affordable international financing becomes harder to access.

We should not assume that postponing graduation will move every other deadline. Preparations for European environmental and product requirements, including digital product passports, must continue according to their relevant timelines. We also need to invest in recycling and the circular economy.

The additional time is valuable. But without the financing and policies to support these adjustments, businesses will struggle to make full use of it.

Sketch: TBS

3 years give time to ensure labour, environmental compliance

Nazneen Ahmed

Executive Director, CPD

The postponement gives Bangladesh more time to prepare for challenges it was not ready to face. Our preparations were inadequate, including before the interim government took office. From that perspective, the delay is welcome. But graduation cannot be treated simply as a trade or market access issue. It requires structural changes across the economy.

We need to reorganise our businesses, reform the banking sector and change our revenue system. Labour and environmental compliance will also become increasingly important. These three years provide an opportunity to undertake those changes.

We need to prepare for changes in access to the European market after graduation. Bangladesh must take preparations for a trade agreement with the EU seriously. The implications also extend beyond exporters.

We need to consider international borrowing and the support available to NGOs, development programmes and students through schemes linked to LDC status. The whole economy has to be considered when preparing for graduation.

The question cannot be why we should leave the LDC category at all. We want to develop on a stronger economic foundation. The additional time provides another opportunity to prepare, but that preparation must bring meaningful structural change. We cannot keep asking for more time after beginning the process of leaving the category.

Bangladesh must use the deferral period to diversify exports

Jyoti Rahman

Chairperson, Panam Institute

Bangladesh has faced one shock after another over the past four to five years. We are still dealing with the legacy of economic mismanagement under the Hasina government. The immediate task is to stabilise the economy.

The scale of these inherited difficulties may not have been fully understood by the interim and elected governments. Or they may not have communicated it clearly enough. Either way, the crisis remains unresolved.

We need to address the problems in the banking sector, bring inflation down and tackle the energy crisis. Weaknesses in banks and corporate balance sheets need immediate attention. These problems affect our ability to move forward.

If we cannot manage the immediate crisis, how will we make effective use of the additional time before LDC graduation?

The postponement gives us three more years to prepare. We have to use that time to diversify exports and prepare for structural changes in the economy. We cannot assume that another extension will be available.

Addressing the immediate problems will put us in a stronger position to improve competitiveness and the investment climate. It will also allow businesses to prepare for the changes that graduation will bring.

The additional time is an opportunity. But making use of it starts with resolving the economic problems we are facing now.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/how-3-more-years-can-help-bangladesh-lay-groundwork-smoother-graduation-1587981