HC grants bail to journalist couple Shakil, Rupa in July Uprising cases

The High Court has granted bail to journalist couple Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa in multiple cases linked to the 2024 July Uprising.

The order was issued by a High Court bench comprising Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Sheikh Abu Taher today (11 May).

Farzana Rupa has been granted bail in six cases, while Shakil Ahmed has been granted bail in five cases.

The court did not grant them bail in one case each and instead issued a rule.

As a result, since they have not secured bail in all the cases, they will not be released immediately, according to their lawyers.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua appeared in court on behalf of the petitioners, while Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque represented the state.

On 31 August 2024, a Dhaka court sent the journalist couple to jail in a case involving the killing of garment worker Rubel, filed with the Adabor Police Station in the capital.

Earlier that year, on 21 August, Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa were detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The following day, on 22 August, a Dhaka court granted a four-day remand for them in the Fazlul Karim murder case at Uttara East Police Station.

Later on 26 August, they were placed on an additional five-day remand in the Rubel murder case.

Lawyers stated that the petitions were moved before the High Court after their bail pleas were rejected by the Dhaka courts in these seven cases.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/court/hc-grants-bail-journalist-couple-shakil-rupa-july-uprising-cases-1435701