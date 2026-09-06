Hasan Mahmud stars with seven wickets as Kent beat Worcestershire by 84 runs

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud took seven wickets across two innings as Kent secured an 84-run victory over Worcestershire in the County Championship.

Returning to county cricket after Bangladesh’s tours of Zimbabwe and Australia, Hasan claimed four wickets in Worcestershire’s first innings before taking another three in the second, reports ESPN Cricinfo.

Kent were bowled out for 238 in their first innings, but Hasan made an immediate impact by taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries late on the opening day.

He finished with 4-68 as Worcestershire were dismissed for 217, giving Kent a 21-run first-innings lead.

Kent extended their advantage by scoring 358 in their second innings. Sam Northeast top-scored with 132, while Zak Crawley made 54, Daniel Bell-Drummond scored 44 and Chris Benjamin added 36. Hasan contributed six runs, having remained unbeaten on four in the first innings.

Chasing 380, Worcestershire lost three wickets for 39 before Adam Hose and Brett D’Oliveira steadied the innings.

Hasan broke their partnership by trapping Hose lbw for 38. He then dismissed Henry Cullen for 45 before removing Ben Allison to finish with 3-51 in the second innings.

Keith Dudgeon and Matt Milnes also claimed three wickets each as Worcestershire were bowled out for 295 despite a century from D’Oliveira, sealing Kent’s 84-run victory.

Hasan’s match figures of seven wickets capped another strong performance in his County Championship campaign. His four-wicket haul in the first innings had already helped Kent secure a 21-run lead.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/hasan-mahmud-stars-seven-wickets-kent-beat-worcestershire-84-runs-1534401