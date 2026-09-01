Hamza leaves Leicester after 21 years to join Sheffield United

Hamza Choudhury has ended his 21-year association with Leicester City after completing a permanent move to Championship side Sheffield United on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old joins the Blades for an undisclosed fee, returning to Bramall Lane after a successful loan spell during the 2024-25 season.

He made 16 Championship appearances during that spell and helped Sheffield United reach the play-off final.

Hamza joined Leicester’s academy at the age of seven in 2005 and progressed through the club’s youth system before making his senior debut in 2017.

He went on to make 165 appearances for Leicester, scoring three goals, while winning the FA Cup in 2021 and the Championship title in 2024.

Leicester confirmed his departure in a social media post, thanking the Bangladesh international for his contribution during an association that lasted more than two decades.

The move comes after Leicester suffered successive relegations and dropped into League One, the third tier of English football.

Hamza had made three appearances for the club at the start of the 2026-27 season before being left out of the squad for recent matches.

His return to Sheffield United gives him another opportunity to compete in the Championship, with the club targeting promotion to the Premier League.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/hamza-leaves-leicester-after-21-years-join-sheffield-united-1529621