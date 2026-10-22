Govt won’t interfere in local government elections: State minister

The government will not interfere in the upcoming local government elections, State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam has said, pledging free, fair and impartial polls.

Voters will be able to elect candidates of their choice, while anyone creating disorder during the elections will not be spared because of their party affiliation, he said.

The state minister made the remarks at a public gathering in Bogura’s Shibganj upazila on Thursday afternoon, following the laying of the foundation stone for Moydanhatta Union Parishad and the inauguration of the temporary office of the newly formed Swarnagram Union Parishad.

He said the government was committed to holding credible elections and law enforcement agencies would maintain a firm stance against disorder. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would take tough action, if necessary, to protect the party’s reputation and discipline, he added.

However, Mr Shahe Alam also sought votes for BNP-backed candidates, saying their election would help accelerate development in rural areas.

Highlighting the government’s electoral pledges, he said 151-bed hospitals were being built in all upazilas across the country. Every family would be brought under the family card programme within the next four years, while farmers would receive farmer cards. Arrangements would also be made to provide salaries and allowances to imams and muezzins, he added.

The BNP would seek votes again after five years by fulfilling its electoral pledges, the state minister said.

Criticising Jamaat-e-Islami, Mr Shahe Alam alleged that the party lured voters with promises of paradise during elections and visited Hindu festival venues to seek support, but lost interest in the public once the election season was over.

Calling them “seasonal politicians”, he also accused the party of spreading confusion over oil and gas issues in the name of long marches.

Referring indirectly to the Awami League, he said the party had not approached the public because it did not need their votes. The BNP, however, needed votes and would continue to visit people, listen to their concerns and stand by them, he added.

Shibganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ziaur Rahman, Shibganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahinuzzaman and local BNP leaders were present at the event.

After the gathering, the state minister inaugurated a tree-planting programme and waste collection vans.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/govt-wont-interfere-in-local-government-elections-state-minister