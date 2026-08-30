Will eat Rumeen’s duck if she searches for boat: NCP leader

National Citizen Party (NCP) Joint Convener Sarwar Tushar has warned independent MP Rumeen Farhana that ‘they will eat the duck’ if she continues to defend the Awami League.

He issued the warning while speaking as a special guest at an NCP organisational coordination meeting in Brahmanbaria yesterday (29 August).

Rumeen Farhana won the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency in the 13th national parliamentary election as an independent candidate using the ‘duck’ symbol, while the activities of the Bangladesh Awami League, whose traditional electoral symbol is the ‘boat’, are currently banned.

Sarwar said the ‘boat has already sunk’ and warned against any attempt to revive the Awami League politically.

“The boat has sunk here. After the boat capsizes, if the duck dives to search for the boat, will the people of Bangladesh spare the duck? Will the people of Brahmanbaria leave the duck alone? The public will eat the duck,” Tushar said.

“So, beware. We do not want to hear any advocacy for the Awami League. Why do you not want the Awami League to face justice? You do not want justice, but you say the Awami League must return,” he added.

He further said, “If you think that winning an election gives you a licence to do whatever you please, it is not that simple. We love and appreciate you, but everything has a limit. Please do not try to justify the Awami League in any way. If the duck keeps looking for the boat, we will eat the duck.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/will-eat-rumeens-duck-if-she-searches-boat-ncp-leader-1528111