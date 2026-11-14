President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday called for keeping professional organisations free from partisan politics, saying politicisation of professional bodies creates unnecessary problems and undermines their professional character.

“Professional organisations should not be politicised,” he said, urging all concerned to take initiatives to this end.

The president made the call while inaugurating the 1st International Conference and Dental Expo-2026, organised by the Bangladesh Prosthodontic Society in Dhaka.

He called for an end to the practice of changing the entire structure and affairs of professional organisations whenever the government changes, and collective efforts to bring about positive changes in the country.

He also urged professionals in the health sector to work with greater sincerity and a sense of responsibility, saying people’s welfare should remain at the centre of their activities.

Referring to various forms of mismanagement in the health sector and limitations of healthcare services at government hospitals, he said major reforms to the broader healthcare system were needed to ensure medical services reached people at the grassroots. He called upon the relevant authorities to ensure adequate government-appointed doctors at healthcare centres in remote and marginalised areas.

Stressing that the country invests heavily in medical education, he urged young doctors to serve in rural areas, saying a change in mindset was needed among those reluctant to work outside urban centres.

Earlier, the president unveiled a souvenir marking the conference and was presented with a crest by the organisers.

Professor Dr Abu Tayeb Md Ahsan Ullah, president of the Bangladesh Prosthodontic Society, chaired the event.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/depoliticise-professional-bodies-president-4323091