Action to be taken against anyone bringing disrepute to party: Ishraque

Liberation War Affairs State Minister and Dhaka-6 MP Ishraque Hossain speaking as the chief guest at a reception program for meritorious SSC-2026 students organized by the Ray Saheb Bazar Panchayat Committee in Dhaka today (2 October), Photo : UNB

Liberation War Affairs State Minister and Dhaka-6 MP Ishraque Hossain today (2 October) said action would be taken against anyone involved in wrongdoing by using the identity of the party.

He said those deviating from the BNP’s political principles and ideology to commit wrongdoing must be identified and dealt with accordingly.

Ishraque made the remarks while speaking at a reception for meritorious students who achieved outstanding results in the SSC examinations-2026 at Ray Saheb Bazar in the capital. The programme was organised by the Ray Saheb Bazar Panchayat Committee.

“Unfortunately, it is generally the identity of the ruling party that is used by those in power. The identity of the opposition party cannot be used in the same way,” he said.

“Some individuals are using our party identity and trying to deviate from our political principles and ideology,” he added.

Ishraque said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman demonstrated what “zero tolerance” means within 24 hours over an incident in this regard.

“An investigation was conducted and necessary action was taken. A Member of Parliament was instructed to resign, and the MP complied with the instruction and resigned,” he said.

The state minister urged party leaders and activists to remain vigilant so that anyone committing wrongdoing by using the party identity could be identified and action taken against them.

He said BNP and its affiliate and associate organisations have leaders and activists in Dhaka-6, adding that he has confidence in those who practise politics with honesty and dedication.

“I hope they will identify anyone who commits wrongdoing by using the party identity,” he said.

“We are in front, but we do not always see what someone does later. It takes time to obtain accurate information all the time,” Ishraq said, urging everyone to give the government time and remain patient.

He also said various kinds of propaganda were being spread against the government.

Urging people to remain cautious about such propaganda, Ishraque said the people would assess the government’s activities based on their own judgment, including what it was doing and what it intended to do.

Regarding various problems in the area, he said there had been gas and electricity shortages, but the situation had started to improve.

He said plans had been taken up for long-term energy security so that there would be no load shedding or shortages within the next few years and adequate reserves could be maintained.

“Please bring any problem, big or small, to my attention as soon as you notice it. We will resolve it quickly,” he said.

Leaders of the Ray Saheb Bazar Panchayat Committee and BNP leaders at different levels in the locality were present at the programme.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/action-be-taken-against-anyone-bringing-disrepute-party-ishraque-1560736