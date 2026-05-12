Govt to form independent media commission to ensure press freedom: Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon at the inauguration of Asia Post at Bengal Shilpalay. Photo: Courtesy

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon yesterday (11 May) said the government will establish an effective and independent media commission to ensure press freedom.

He said the commission will be formed through consensus based on opinions from all stakeholders so that it is not seen as an imposed structure.

The minister made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of Asia Post at Bengal Shilpalay.

Swapon said the world is going through a period of transformation, where the rapid expansion of digital technology, online media and internet use has accelerated the flow of information but has also increased the spread of misinformation, disinformation and distorted content.

Protecting people from false information is now one of the major challenges of the time, he said.

He also warned that the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) is creating new challenges and said the government has taken initiatives to develop new strategies to address the issue.

Swapon sought cooperation from media professionals in tackling these emerging challenges and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the freedom, dignity and professional integrity of the media.

Journalists, media workers and distinguished guests from different sectors were present at the event.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/govt-form-independent-media-commission-ensure-press-freedom-minister-1436641