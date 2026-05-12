2nd Padma Bridge planned at Daulatdia-Paturia

“Yes, planning has been taken… we are thinking about it and discussions are continuing,” Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam said on Monday without elaborating further.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference at the conference room of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges following a coordination meeting on preparations to ensure smooth Eid-ul-Azha travel for homebound passengers. Replying to a question on whether the proposed bridge would help reduce road accidents, Shaikh Rabiul Alam, who is also the shipping minister, said the Daulatdia-Paturia point had been selected for the second Padma bridge from among three proposed locations.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/another-child-dies-with-measles-symptoms-at-mmch-15128