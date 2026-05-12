Govt firm on zero tolerance against illegal migration

The warning came during a high-level meeting on migration and mobility at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Monday at the initiative of the foreign ministry, amid mounting concern over the growing number of Bangladeshis risking dangerous sea journeys in search of work and residence in Europe.

Chaired by state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam, the meeting was attended by senior government officials, Italian ambassador to Bangladesh, Libya’s chargé d’affaires ad interim, and the chief of mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Dhaka.

Officials said the discussion focused on the recent fatalities involving Bangladeshi migrants in the Mediterranean and the wider challenge of curbing human trafficking and irregular migration networks operating along the Bangladesh-Libya-Italy corridor.

The state minister reaffirmed Bangladesh government’s commitment to tackling illegal migration under the administration led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

She warned that syndicates involved in trafficking and facilitating irregular migration would face strict legal action.

“The government maintains a zero-tolerance stance against illegal migration and those exploiting vulnerable people through dangerous and unlawful routes,” a meeting source said, quoting her.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/another-child-dies-with-measles-symptoms-at-mmch-15128