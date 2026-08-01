Govt inaction raises fears of ‘highest-level patronage’ behind attacks on NCP rally, convoy: Asif

National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has accused the government of backing recent attacks on his party’s convoy and rally in Sylhet and Habiganj.

“The government’s failure to take effective action over attacks on NCP’s July March in Habiganj and its convoy in Sylhet has raised fears that the incidents were carried out with patronage from the highest levels of government,” he said.

Asif made the remarks at a press conference at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in Dhaka’s Agargaon, where Jatiya Chhatra Shakti organiser Alif Chowdhury is undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the Habiganj attack.

“The government has yet to issue a clear statement on these incidents. Nor has any effective legal action been taken against the attackers,” Asif said.

He said the NCP’s July March campaign was being held in 100 upazilas and had remained peaceful nationwide, but faced obstructions and attacks in Jhenaidah, Habiganj and Sylhet.

Describing the Habiganj incident, Asif alleged that assailants carrying iron rods and locally made weapons attacked the convoy, injuring central leaders, drivers and members of the media team. Some equipment was also snatched, while Alif was struck in the eye with an iron rod, he added.

Asif alleged that some attackers filmed the assault and posted the videos on social media, possibly to show their party’s top leaders that they had acted in their interests.

At the press conference, NCP Member Secretary and MP Akhter Hossen placed three demands: the government must bear Alif’s full medical expenses and compensate him and his family; immediately arrest and prosecute attackers identified from videos and other evidence; and ensure the safety of programmes organised by the NCP and all democratic opposition parties.

The convoy of National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders came under two stone-pelting attacks in Sylhet’s Golapganj upazila today, leaving the windows of several vehicles damaged. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The attacks took place while NCP Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam and other party leaders were visiting Golapganj to meet the families of seven people martyred during the July Uprising.

Earlier, on July 28, at least 10 leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP), along with journalists, were injured after local leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) allegedly attacked an NCP procession in Habiganj this afternoon, NCP said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/govt-inaction-raises-fears-highest-level-patronage-behind-attacks-ncp-rally-convoy-asif-4236496