10 injured as NCP, BNP activists clash in Kurigram

At least 10 activists were injured in a clash between leaders and supporters of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Kurigram’s Fulbari upazila yesterday (30 July).

The clash broke out around 6:30pm on Thana Road in the upazila headquarters when separate protest processions brought out by the two parties came face to face.

Police and locals said NCP leaders and activists brought out a protest march from the party’s office on Thana Road in protest against an alleged attack on Azan Ahmed Shawon, member secretary of the student wing Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, on 29 July.

Around the same time, leaders and activists of Jatiotabadi Chatradal, Jubodal, and Swechhasebak Dal marched towards the police station from the Adam Market area.

As the two processions confronted each other near Shaheed Lutfor Rahman Sarani, tensions escalated, triggering a violent clash and a chase-and-counter-chase.

Witnesses said at least 10 people from both sides were injured. However, their identities could not be confirmed immediately due to the tense situation in the area.

Mahmud Hasan Nayeem, fulbari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC), said police rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information and brought the situation under control.

He said several people from both groups were reportedly injured after becoming involved in the clash and the ensuing commotion.

The OC said the law-and-order situation in the area is now under control. Additional police have been deployed across the upazila headquarters to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/10-injured-ncp-bnp-activists-clash-kurigram-1502611