Govt creating unrest to divert attention from public distrust, alleges Porwar

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar speaks at a press conference at the party’s central office in Moghbazar. Photo: Collected/File

The government is creating unrest across the country to divert public attention from growing distrust over its failure to address law and order, commodity prices and shortages of fertiliser, gas and electricity, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar alleged today (28 September).

Speaking at an emergency briefing at Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar around 6:30pm, he claimed the law and order situation had deteriorated sharply during the government’s seven months in office.

Golam Porwar alleged that ruling party activists were involved in violence, extortion and attacks across the country, and accused the government of trying to blame opposition parties for crimes committed by its own supporters.

He also alleged political bias in recruitment to government primary schools, claiming people affiliated with Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal and Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatradal were being selected while others were being denied appointments during the verification process.

Golam Porwar further alleged that reserved women MPs were being given influence over elected MPs and development allocations.

Referring to recent incidents, including the attack and looting at Mirpur’s Radda MCH-FP Centre and the attack on content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio in ECB Chattar, he alleged that ruling party figures had encouraged such violence.

He also accused the government of ignoring the results of the referendum and undermining the July Charter, saying Jamaat would continue its political programmes both inside and outside parliament.

Golam Porwar demanded that those involved in recent attacks, along with their alleged backers, be identified and arrested within 24 hours and brought to trial.

On the Radda clinic attack, he demanded the recovery of stolen vaccines and vaccination records, immediate resumption of vaccination services at an alternative site, reconstruction of the centre and compensation for the damage.

He also called for protection of the clinic’s land from encroachment and an impartial investigation into the role of the local administration and law enforcement agencies in the incident.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/govt-creating-unrest-divert-attention-public-distrust-alleges-golam-porwar