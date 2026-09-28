BNP will not spare anyone involved in wrongdoing using party name: Nazrul

BNP Standing Committee member and Prime Minister’s Adviser Nazrul Islam Khan today (28 September) called for strict action against anyone involved in extortion, land grabbing, violence or other wrongdoing while using BNP’s name.

“Genuine BNP leaders and activists are never involved in wrongdoing, extortion or land grabbing, and anyone engaged in such activities should not be considered a BNP activist,” he made the remarks at a protest rally organised by the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal in front of the BNP central office in the capital’s Nayapaltan.

Nazrul said, “We, who worked with Shaheed Zia, worked with Begum Khaleda Zia and are now working with Tarique Rahman, can say with our hands on our hearts that we have never been involved in wrongdoing, extortion or land grabbing for our own interests.”

“Even if someone’s actions create an opportunity to criticise the BNP, we urge the government to take strict action against them,” he added.

He further said workers would suffer the most if disorder broke out in the country, as it would affect industries, businesses, employment and people’s incomes.

The BNP leader urged everyone to play a responsible role in maintaining peace and ensuring continuity in the country’s economic activities.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-will-not-spare-anyone-involved-wrongdoing-using-party-name-nazrul-1556511