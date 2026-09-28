Jamaat announces Tk50 lakh donation for Radda clinic

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Shafiqur Rahman made the announcement, while visiting the damaged health centre in the city’s Mirpur-1 today (28 September)

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a Tk50 lakh donation for the re-establishment of the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur, which was damaged in an attack and vandalism by a group of 200-250 people on Thursday (24 September) midnight.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Shafiqur Rahman made the announcement, while visiting the damaged health centre in the city’s Mirpur-1 area this afternoon (28 September).

About the donation, he said the party’s assistance would continue to the health services in the area. “This is the beginning, not the end,” he said.

Shafiqur Rahman further assistance would be provided, if necessary, to ensure healthcare services for people in the area.

“If anything more needs to be done for the treatment of the people of this area, we will do it, InshaAllah,” he said.

Expressing concern over the attack, vandalism and looting at the health centre, the Jamaat chief said, “Surely, no one would have dared to commit such a serious crime without the shelter and patronage of the ruling party.”

He said whoever was involved in the incident should be brought to the law.

The leader of the opposition also expressed concern over the deterioration of the country’s law and order situation, saying that the government must take immediate steps so that no miscreant can commit any antisocial or criminal activities anywhere in the country.

He alleged that “mob violence is taking place across the country under the shelter and patronage of the ruling party.”

He called for legal action against those involved in the Radda incident and urged the authorities to take steps to reopen the health centre.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/jamaat-announces-tk-50-lakh-donation-radda-health-centre-1556576