Dhaka-15: Jamaat chief goes head-to-head against BNP local organiser

As Bangladesh edges closer to the February national election, Dhaka-15 – covering Kazipara, Shewrapara, Kafrul, and parts of Mirpur – has emerged as one of the capital’s most closely watched constituencies.

The race pits two contrasting political approaches: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, a nationally recognised figure with an established ideological base, against BNP local organiser and former Jubo Dal general secretary Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton, making his debut on the national stage.

Field visits and conversations with campaign workers reveal sharply different strategies. Shafiqur relies on his national visibility and Jamaat’s disciplined party machinery. Milton’s campaign, by contrast, is built on relentless local engagement.

Sabbir Ahmed, political science professor at Dhaka University, explained that the Jamaat ameer is contesting from the seat not as a matter of prestige, but because the party has a strong, concentrated voter base here.

“Jamaat has long been active in the area, running service-oriented institutions and engaging closely with working-class communities. These organised pockets of residence help the party mobilise voters efficiently,” he added.

Milton, meanwhile, can be seen from early morning to late at night in markets, alleys, community fields, and roadside tea stalls, emphasising the value of a representative who is physically present in the constituency.

Both candidates are also investing heavily online. Milton’s team produces campaign songs, social media reels, and photo-cards highlighting his promises, while Jamaat’s digital strategy aims to broaden its reach beyond the traditional base through well-coordinated online messaging.

Challenges

Both aspirants face challenges. Shafiqur has contested four national polls across Dhaka and Sylhet without securing a win. Milton must manage intra-party tensions, as other BNP figures – including Mamun Hasan and Sajjadul Miraj—had also sought the nomination.

Moazzem Hossain Moti, a business leader and Milton’s election adviser, told TBS they prioritise door-to-door outreach through small, ward-level teams delivering our 31-point reform agenda.

“So far, the public response has been encouraging,” he added.

Jamaat’s election seat committees director Fakhruddin Manik said the party carried out direct outreach at mosques, schools, and professional circles before the election schedule.

“After its announcement, the campaign shifted to small invitation-only meetings with local influencers, including business leaders, imams, and heads of educational institutions,” he said.

Campaigners also highlighted entrenched local extortion networks linked to the jhut (garment waste) trade, public transport, and shop collections.

They described these as broader law-and-order concerns rather than election-specific issues. Despite occasional disruptions, both campaigns report stable community support.

Affidavit disclosures

According to election affidavits published by the Election Commission, Shafiqur, 67, identifies himself as a doctor, while Milton, 56, lists his profession as businessman. Shafiqur holds an MBBS degree; Milton has passed grade eight.

The affidavits also show a significant income gap. Shafiqur reports an annual income of Tk3,60,000, while Milton declared Tk24,50,000. Shafiqur’s permanent address is in Sabujbagh, Sylhet, though he currently resides in Borobagh, Mirpur. Milton was born and raised in Mirpur.

Regarding legal matters, of 34 cases filed against Shafiqur, he was acquitted in 32, while two remain stayed by the High Court. Milton was linked to 50 cases, most resolved through acquittals or discharges.

Voters concerns

Dhaka-15 has 3,44,507 registered voters, nearly evenly split between men and women, with a high concentration of youth, first-time voters, garment workers, and floating urban residents.

Urban challenges continue to shape voter concerns. Chronic waterlogging along Rokeya Sarani, rising rents following the metro rail project, persistent traffic congestion, drainage failures, and shrinking public spaces make local governance a decisive factor.

Abdullah Salehin, a first-time voter, said, “We are analysing candidates’ manifestos. We didn’t get to elect our representative in the last one-and-a-half decades, so this election is exciting.” Shayla Ahmed, another youth voter, added, “I want change. This is my first chance to vote in a national poll.”

Previously, the seat was held by Awami League leader Kamal Ahmed Majumder, elected for four consecutive terms amid controversial polls and party boycotts.

Besides the two main contenders, six other parties and one independent candidate have submitted nominations: Ahmed Sajedul Haque Rubel (Communist Party of Bangladesh), AKM Shafiqul Islam (Ganoforum), Md Shamsul Haque (Jatiya Party), Md Ashfaqur Rahman (Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal), Khan Shoyeb Aman Ullah (Janatar Dal), Mobarak Hossain (Bangladesh Supreme Party), and independent Md Tanjil Islam.