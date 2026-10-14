Govt approves 9 LNG cargoes, 237,000 tonnes of fertiliser imports

The government yesterday decided to buy nine liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes and 237,000 tonnes of fertiliser from the international market.

Singapore-headquartered multinational commodities and logistics company Trafigura Pte will supply the cargoes between December 2026 and December 2027, according to a decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP).

The price of each cargo will be 10 cents below the Japan Korea Marker (JKM), the benchmark spot price for LNG delivered to Northeast Asia, per million British thermal units (MMBtu).

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division placed the proposal, naming Trafigura as the recommended supplier. The deal will be on a government-to-government basis, and the number of cargoes can be reduced or increased as needed, with the consent of both sides.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the direct purchase of LNG.

237,000 tonnes of fertiliser imports approved

The CCGP also approved the import of a total of 237,000 tonnes of fertiliser from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Canada by the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation and the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation at a cost of over Tk 1,000 crore.

Of the total, 82,000 tonnes are urea, 40,000 tonnes are diammonium phosphate (DAP), and the rest are muriate of potash (MoP), according to the CCGP.

Meghna to supply sugar

The high-powered committee also gave the go-ahead to a proposal from the commerce ministry to buy 10,000 tonnes of sugar from Meghna Sugar Refinery Ltd in two lots at a total cost of over Tk 100 crore.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/business/news/govt-approves-9-lng-cargoes-237000-tonnes-fertiliser-imports-4298481