GLOBAL MORNING NEWS BRIEF
Wednesday, November 25, 2026 | United States Eastern Time
Today’s major developments
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Trump administration prepares sweeping new tariffs.
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Middle Eastern hostilities threaten international shipping.
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Sheikh Hasina proposes returning to Bangladesh on December 16.
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Grameen Bank faces continuing attacks.
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Wall Street futures fall sharply following inflation data.
1. Major World News
Trump administration prepares new tariffs
Washington is reportedly preparing additional import duties targeting 16 major trading partners following investigations into excess industrial capacity. The proposed measures could significantly affect international trade and manufacturing supply chains.
investing.com+1
Why it matters: Export-dependent economies, including Bangladesh, should closely monitor the final country-specific tariff schedules. The proposed rates should not yet be treated as finalized.
Middle Eastern tensions threaten energy supplies
Yemen’s Houthis claimed an attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery. International energy markets are balancing disruption risks against projections of excess global oil supplies. Attention is also turning toward the forthcoming OPEC+ production-policy meeting.
reuters.com
Why it matters: Renewed hostilities could increase marine bunker costs, insurance premiums and energy-import expenses.
Violence continues in Gaza
Reuters reports that an Israeli strike killed a Hamas official and members of his family. Continuing military operations underscore the fragility of regional diplomatic efforts and the humanitarian situation.
reuters.com
2. South Asian News
Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina seeks December 16 return
According to Reuters, the former prime minister intends to return from India on Bangladesh’s Victory Day, December 16. Her spokesperson confirmed the proposed date, but the Bangladesh government maintains that her return must occur through extradition proceedings.
MarketScreener Canada
Why it matters: The announcement could intensify political tensions ahead of Victory Day and complicate diplomatic relations between Dhaka and New Delhi. Her return is not confirmed.
Bangladesh: Attacks on Grameen Bank continue
Indian media reports suggest approximately 100 attacks or attempted attacks against Grameen Bank facilities over 15 days. The precise number and circumstances require further independent verification.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Why it matters: Disruption of Grameen Bank operations threatens financial services for vulnerable rural communities and raises serious concerns about institutional security.
Bangladesh–India: Cricket relations remain strained
Eleven Bangladeshi cricketers have registered for the December 16 Indian Premier League auction. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are absent from the list, amid continuing bilateral tensions.
aljazeera.com
3. Major Maritime and Shipping News
Strait of Hormuz: Escalating danger to commercial vessels
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim that two oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz today. Independent confirmation of the Iranian account remains necessary.
reuters.com
The Swedish Club, a major P&I insurer, has advised shipowners to avoid nonessential passage through the strait.
141
25
Figures as of November 23, reported by gCaptain.
gcaptain.com
Why it matters: Shipowners and vessel operators should reassess war-risk coverage, crew safety, charter-party provisions and voyage risk assessments.
Houthis threaten Saudi Arabian ports
Following Saudi-led military operations against Yemen’s Hodeidah port, the Houthis have threatened retaliation against Saudi Red Sea ports, including Jeddah, Jazan and Yanbu.
seatrade-maritime.com
Why it matters: The widening conflict threatens commercial navigation through both the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea.
Commercial shipping casualties reported
Seatrade Maritime reports recent incidents involving the following vessels:
|Vessel
|Type
|Bahrain Prosperity
|Crude oil tanker
|Cameroon Prosperity
|Crude oil tanker
|Romania Prosperity
|Crude oil tanker
|CTI Helen
|Bulk carrier
All tanker crews were accounted for. A fire was reported aboard the bulk carrier, with no reported casualties. The full extent of damage remains uncertain.
seatrade-maritime.com
Ports America appoints new CEO
Craig Mygatt, a former SeaLand executive with extensive Maersk experience, has reportedly been appointed CEO of Ports America. Industry reporting also suggests possible interest in Panama’s Balboa and Cristóbal container terminals.
Forwarder News
Why it matters: Potential changes in terminal ownership could reshape commercial competition around the Panama Canal.
4. United States Domestic News
New tariffs proposed under Section 301
The Trump administration is proposing additional tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act. China, the European Union, Japan and other trading partners are reportedly targeted.
A proposed Chinese tariff rate of 20% has been reported. Certain energy products, food commodities, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors could receive exemptions.
washingtonpost.com
The measures remain subject to procedural requirements and possible negotiations.
US economic growth remains strong, but inflation persists
Economic figures released this morning:
|Economic indicator
|Latest figure
|Third-quarter GDP growth, annualized
|4.3%
|Annual PCE inflation
|3.8%
|Monthly PCE inflation
|0.3%
|Weekly unemployment claims
|189,000
Source: Reuters, November 25.
reuters.com
Why it matters: Strong economic growth combined with persistent inflation increases the likelihood of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy.
Political controversy over Nvidia and China
Democratic lawmakers have raised national security concerns regarding the Trump administration’s handling of Nvidia and advanced semiconductor technology. Reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also acknowledged mistakes in communications with company employees.
theguardian.com