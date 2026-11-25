GLOBAL MORNING NEWS BRIEF

Wednesday, November 25, 2026 | United States Eastern Time

Today’s major developments Trump administration prepares sweeping new tariffs.

Middle Eastern hostilities threaten international shipping.

Sheikh Hasina proposes returning to Bangladesh on December 16.

Grameen Bank faces continuing attacks.

Wall Street futures fall sharply following inflation data.

1. Major World News

What to know about Trump’s shifting tariff deadline – ABC News Trump administration prepares new tariffs Washington is reportedly preparing additional import duties targeting 16 major trading partners following investigations into excess industrial capacity. The proposed measures could significantly affect international trade and manufacturing supply chains. investing.com+1

Why it matters: Export-dependent economies, including Bangladesh, should closely monitor the final country-specific tariff schedules. The proposed rates should not yet be treated as finalized.

New Energy World magazine | Energy Knowledge Middle Eastern tensions threaten energy supplies Yemen’s Houthis claimed an attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery. International energy markets are balancing disruption risks against projections of excess global oil supplies. Attention is also turning toward the forthcoming OPEC+ production-policy meeting. reuters.com

Why it matters: Renewed hostilities could increase marine bunker costs, insurance premiums and energy-import expenses.

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA Violence continues in Gaza Reuters reports that an Israeli strike killed a Hamas official and members of his family. Continuing military operations underscore the fragility of regional diplomatic efforts and the humanitarian situation. reuters.com

2. South Asian News

From ousting a military dictator to fleeing Bangladesh — Sheikh Hasina’s 15 years in power – World – DAWN.COM Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina seeks December 16 return According to Reuters, the former prime minister intends to return from India on Bangladesh’s Victory Day, December 16. Her spokesperson confirmed the proposed date, but the Bangladesh government maintains that her return must occur through extradition proceedings. MarketScreener Canada

Why it matters: The announcement could intensify political tensions ahead of Victory Day and complicate diplomatic relations between Dhaka and New Delhi. Her return is not confirmed.

Grameen Bank – Speed read – NobelPrize.org Bangladesh: Attacks on Grameen Bank continue Indian media reports suggest approximately 100 attacks or attempted attacks against Grameen Bank facilities over 15 days. The precise number and circumstances require further independent verification. timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Why it matters: Disruption of Grameen Bank operations threatens financial services for vulnerable rural communities and raises serious concerns about institutional security.

Bangladesh–India: Cricket relations remain strained

Eleven Bangladeshi cricketers have registered for the December 16 Indian Premier League auction. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are absent from the list, amid continuing bilateral tensions.

aljazeera.com

3. Major Maritime and Shipping News

Strait of Hormuz: Escalating danger to commercial vessels

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim that two oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz today. Independent confirmation of the Iranian account remains necessary.

reuters.com

The Swedish Club, a major P&I insurer, has advised shipowners to avoid nonessential passage through the strait.

IMO-confirmed regional maritime incidents 141 Confirmed seafarer fatalities during the regional crisis 25

Figures as of November 23, reported by gCaptain.

gcaptain.com

Why it matters: Shipowners and vessel operators should reassess war-risk coverage, crew safety, charter-party provisions and voyage risk assessments.

Houthis threaten Saudi Arabian ports

Following Saudi-led military operations against Yemen’s Hodeidah port, the Houthis have threatened retaliation against Saudi Red Sea ports, including Jeddah, Jazan and Yanbu.

seatrade-maritime.com

Why it matters: The widening conflict threatens commercial navigation through both the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea.

Commercial shipping casualties reported

Seatrade Maritime reports recent incidents involving the following vessels:

Vessel Type Bahrain Prosperity Crude oil tanker Cameroon Prosperity Crude oil tanker Romania Prosperity Crude oil tanker CTI Helen Bulk carrier

All tanker crews were accounted for. A fire was reported aboard the bulk carrier, with no reported casualties. The full extent of damage remains uncertain.

seatrade-maritime.com

Ports America appoints new CEO

Craig Mygatt, a former SeaLand executive with extensive Maersk experience, has reportedly been appointed CEO of Ports America. Industry reporting also suggests possible interest in Panama’s Balboa and Cristóbal container terminals.

Forwarder News

Why it matters: Potential changes in terminal ownership could reshape commercial competition around the Panama Canal.

4. United States Domestic News

New tariffs proposed under Section 301

The Trump administration is proposing additional tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act. China, the European Union, Japan and other trading partners are reportedly targeted.

A proposed Chinese tariff rate of 20% has been reported. Certain energy products, food commodities, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors could receive exemptions.

washingtonpost.com

The measures remain subject to procedural requirements and possible negotiations.

US economic growth remains strong, but inflation persists

Economic figures released this morning:

Economic indicator Latest figure Third-quarter GDP growth, annualized 4.3% Annual PCE inflation 3.8% Monthly PCE inflation 0.3% Weekly unemployment claims 189,000

Source: Reuters, November 25.

reuters.com

Why it matters: Strong economic growth combined with persistent inflation increases the likelihood of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Political controversy over Nvidia and China

Democratic lawmakers have raised national security concerns regarding the Trump administration’s handling of Nvidia and advanced semiconductor technology. Reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also acknowledged mistakes in communications with company employees.