Police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse protesting readymade garment (RMG) workers who blocked different points of the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways in Gazipur and staged demonstrations in Savar today (25 November), rejecting the newly announced minimum wage of Tk17,000 and demanding higher pay.

Workers clashed with police while blocking the highways at several points, including Bhogra Bypass and Naojor in Gazipur, from around 8:30am, disrupting traffic. Protests were also reported in Tongi’s Sataish area and along Ansar Road in Sreepur. In Savar, workers blocked roads in the Hemayetpur Padmar Mor area, leading to clashes with police.

A man is seen with a bleeding head after clashes between police and workers on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Vogra, Gazipur, on Wednesday (25 November 2026). Photo: TBS.

According to police and eyewitnesses, workers from several factories took positions on the highways in the morning. When law enforcement personnel headed to the areas to restore traffic, some workers threw bricks and stones at them. Police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control.

Gazipur Industrial Police-2 Superintendent Mohammad Amzad Hossain said sporadic protests were continuing at several locations across Gazipur. Law enforcement personnel had dispersed protesters through negotiations in some places and by using force in others.

Upon visiting the areas until 11:20am, it was observed that traffic disruptions on the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways lasted no more than 10-15 minutes at a time. Workers intermittently blocked roads in front of different factories, prompting law enforcement personnel to reach the spots and disperse them through persuasion or by firing sound grenades and tear gas. As a result, traffic disruptions continued sporadically at different locations.

Amzad Hossain also said that, considering the situation, 20 factories had declared general holidays as of 10am, while 35 factories remained closed indefinitely.

Additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, 18 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed in Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka, 18 in Gazipur, and six in Narayanganj to maintain law and order.

Police take position on the Dhaka-Tangail highway amid protests by garment workers in Gazipur’s Naojor on Wednesday (25 November 2026). Photo: TBS.

Clashes in Savar

Meanwhile, workers from several factories in the Padmar Mor area of Hemayetpur, Savar, initially gathered in front of their factories without joining work around 9am. They later blocked the road.

Police initially tried to persuade the workers to leave the road. However, a section of the protesters began throwing bricks and stones at police, triggering chases and clashes between the two sides.

Police fire tear gas shells to disperse protesting garment workers in Hemayetpur, Savar, on Wednesday (25 November 2026). Photo: TBS.

At one stage, police members fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse the protesting workers.

Meanwhile, a section of the protesters also vandalised a factory of AKH Group. Four people were detained by locals at the scene and handed over to police. Police also arrested two protesting workers from the Padmar Mor area.

Confirming the arrests, Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Saiful Alam told TBS that the identities and involvement of the detainees were being verified. Legal action would be taken against them if they were found to be involved in the incidents.

How the new wage was decided

The protests came hours after the Minimum Wage Board finalised a new wage structure following nearly 12 hours of discussions, which began at 2pm yesterday and continued until around 2am today.

As the six-member board failed to reach a consensus, a secret ballot was held. Four members voted in favour of Tk17,000, while two supported Tk18,000.

Police fire tear gas and sound grenades to disperse protesting garment workers amid clashes on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Vogra, Gazipur, on Wednesday (25 November 2026). Photo: TBS.

Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani announced the new structure at a briefing around 4:15am. The minimum wage for Grade 4 workers has been set at Tk17,000, while Grade 3, Grade 2 and Grade 1 workers will receive Tk19,200, Tk20,000 and Tk21,500 respectively.

The lowest grade’s wage has increased by Tk4,500, or 36%, from the existing Tk12,500.

The new structure is expected to take effect from 1 December, subject to approval from the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Workers are expected to receive their first salaries under the new structure in January.

Police clash with garment workers during a protest on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Vogra, Gazipur, on Wednesday (25 November 2026). Photo: TBS.

The announcement has divided workers. While some have accepted the decision and are willing to return to work, others, particularly those who had been demanding Tk30,000 from the beginning, have rejected it.

Workers supporting the decision said the increase from Tk12,500 to Tk17,000 was worth accepting after weeks of factory closures, uncertainty over wages and street protests.

People flee as police fire tear gas and sound grenades to disperse garment workers blocking the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur’s Naojor on Wednesday (25 November 2026). Photo: TBS.

Those rejecting it said rising housing, food, healthcare, and transport costs made Tk17,000 insufficient to support their families.

Worker representative Babul Akhter had also proposed Tk18,000 at the board meeting, but the proposal failed to secure a majority.

Police take position on the Dhaka-Tangail highway amid protests by garment workers in Gazipur’s Naojor on Wednesday (25 November 2026). Photo: TBS.

Yesterday’s unrest had forced 70 factories to declare general holidays, while 32 factories remained closed indefinitely. Police used tear gas and sound grenades to disperse protesters, while agitated workers set fire to a police box.

Protests continued at scattered locations across Gazipur today, with law enforcement personnel dispersing workers through negotiations and, in some places, tear gas and sound grenades.

https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/rmg/police-fire-tear-gas-sound-grenades-garment-workers-block-dhaka-tangail-highway-1613231