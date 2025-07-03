Gill joins elite company with twin centuries as captain in England

India captain Shubman Gill has etched his name into the annals of cricketing history, becoming just the ninth overseas skipper to score centuries in both the first and second Tests of a series on English soil.

Gill’s unbeaten 114 on the opening day at Edgbaston on Wednesday followed his 147 in the first Test at Headingley, placing him in illustrious company alongside legends such as Don Bradman, Garfield Sobers and Mohammad Azharuddin.

His composed innings formed the backbone of India’s solid 310 for 5 at the close of play on Day One, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing a fluent 87. After a brief stumble that saw India slide from 198 for 3 to 211 for 5, Ravindra Jadeja (41 not out) partnered Gill in a resolute 99-run stand, ensuring the visitors finished the day with momentum on their side.

At just 25 years of age, and handed the captaincy following Rohit Sharma’s unexpected retirement, Gill has already emerged as a commanding figure – not just through his numbers, but with his calm and assured leadership.

“I think he’s been amazing the way he’s been batting,” said Jaiswal at stumps. “It’s just incredible to see him at the crease, and as a captain too, he’s been excellent. He’s very clear in his mind about what he wants to do with the team, and we have full confidence in our plans.”

Despite Gill’s personal brilliance, he remains aware that milestones mean little without team success. India suffered a crushing defeat in the opening Test – becoming the first side in more than 60,000 first-class matches to lose despite registering five individual centuries – as England pulled off a record chase of 371 to take a 1–0 lead in the five-match series.

Nonetheless, Gill’s twin tons mark a rare and remarkable feat. The last overseas captain to achieve this in England was Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews in 2014, with scores of 102 and 160 at Lord’s and Headingley. Before him, South Africa’s Graeme Smith set the gold standard in 2003 with monumental innings of 277 and 259 at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

Overseas Captains with Centuries in Both of First Two Tests in England: