Gas supply to the national grid has climbed 26 per cent, driven by a rise in output from floating LNG terminals, though the shortfall against demand remains steep.

Tariqul Islam, deputy general manager of Petrobangla’s public relations wing, said gas supply to the national grid stood at 2,425 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) as of 4:00 pm on Saturday.

Of this, 1,615mmcfd came from domestic gas fields, while 810mmcfd came from regasified imported LNG.

A day earlier, Petrobangla’s daily report for the 24 hours to 8:00 am Friday put total supply at 1,931.2mmcfd.

That means supply has risen by 493.8mmcfd, or roughly 26 per cent, by Saturday afternoon.

LNG supply stood at 300.2mmcfd in the Thursday-Friday period, climbing to 810mmcfd by Saturday afternoon.

Domestic gas production, meanwhile, slipped slightly over the same period, from 1,631mmcfd to 1,615mmcfd.

The overall rise in gas supply, in other words, has come from the jump in LNG output.

As of 4pm Saturday, Moheshkhali’s Excelerate LNG terminal was supplying 300mmcfd, while the Summit LNG terminal was supplying 510mmcfd.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/gas-supply-rises-26pc-as-lng-flow-picks-up