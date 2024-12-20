Prof Yunus: Prioritize reconstruction of Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said that it is crucial to move beyond humanitarian interventions and shift focus towards the reconstruction of Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

“Let D-8, therefore, kickstart a process with an approximate estimation of the costs of reconstruction in Palestine and Lebanon,” he said, adding that they can then press on formulating international strategies for resource mobilization.

The Chief Adviser made the remarks while delivering the speech during a special session on humanitarian crisis and reconstruction challenges in Gaza and Lebanon on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit on Thursday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi chaired the session.

The United Nations has cautioned that removing the 40 million tonnes of rubble left in the wake of Israel’s bombardment could take at least 15 years, Dr Yunus said.

“We understand that the rubble may contain over 10,000 bodies of the deceased. And this is also contaminated with asbestos,” he said.

Dr Yunus said Bangladesh commends the government of Egypt for convening this special session.

“We gather at a time when Israeli aggression and the 14-month-long brutal genocide against the Palestinian people continue unabated in the occupied Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Words should suffice little,” he said.

To say the least, Dr Yunus said, they are in utter dismay at Israel’s blatant disregard for long-held international norms, laws, and conventions.

“The ways the hostilities in Lebanon are spreading, there are heightened fears of further escalation. This can lend to dire and long-term consequences for peace and stability across the region, impacting global society and polity, not just economy,” he said.

From Cairo, Dr Yunus said, they must voice their unity and unwavering commitment, in solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters, at this existential time in their history.

“Throughout our history, Bangladesh has stood firmly in support of the Palestinian cause. We consistently condemned the illegal occupation and the violent repression carried out by Israel,” said the Chief Adviser.

He said they remain steadfast in advocating a just and lasting solution, through a two-State solution to the crisis, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and harmony. “Palestine has to emerge as a fully independent and viable State based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Dr Yunus said.

“This is what we also articulated in detail before the International Court of Justice this February as the Court finally called Israel’s occupation illegal, in its Advisory Opinion,” he added.

Bangladeshis are profoundly concerned over the current state of affairs and Palestinians are no expendable people, Dr Yunus said. “Every Palestinian life matters.”

The Chief Adviser said it is not an issue that merely concerns the Muslims. “Rather, a universal cause where human dignity is tested. It is about universal pledge to protect the vulnerable. It is indeed our moral duty to stand by them, resolutely.”

There are around six million Bangladeshi migrant workers and expatriate professionals, across the region, including in Lebanon who have been making significant contributions to the development of the countries across the Middle East, Dr Yunus said.

“Their safety and security are at risk. We call upon all actors and stakeholders, indeed beyond the region, to take decisive and collective actions to end the brutalities unleashed by the Israeli forces,” he said.

The massacres in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, are clear violations of international law, and constitute war crimes.

“Those responsible must account. That is why, last November, Bangladesh stood up at the International Criminal Court asking for expeditious investigations into the heinous crimes against humanity,” Dr Yunus said.

Such actions on accountability can deter the perpetrators against further and future atrocities, he said.

“Alongside, let us intensify our efforts on realisation of a viable two-State solution,” Dr Yunus said.

