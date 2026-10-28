Gas erupts during tube-well drilling in Cox’s Baza

Instead of water, natural gas has started spewing from a 1,000-foot-deep borehole drilled in the Inani area in Ukhia upazila of Cox’s Bazar district.

A fire broke out around 6:00 am on Tuesday in an area near a small bridge at Inani.

Upon receiving the report, three units from the Fire Service arrived at the scene and started working to bring the blaze under control.

Belal Uddin, a supervisor for beach personnel under the district administration at Inani, said that a man named Md Abdullah is constructing a resort on his 20-decimal plot of land at Sikdarpara, Inani. Work on installing a tube-well to provide water for the resort had been going on for the last 15 days. Drilling was halted three days ago after no water was found, even at a depth of approximately 1,000 feet.

Then, at around 6:00 am this morning, gas suddenly began to escape from the borehole at high pressure, igniting upon contact with nearby electrical wires, reports BSS.

Following the incident, three fire service units from Ukhia and Cox’s Bazar Sadar arrived at the scene around 8 am and began efforts to extinguish the fire.

Confirming the incident, Syed Md Morshed Hossain, deputy assistant director of the Cox’s Bazar Fire Service, said, “Our three units are working continuously to bring the fire under control. Additionally, an army fire team has been assisting with the containment efforts since 2:30 pm. The intensity of the fire is heightened by the escaping gas. To prevent any untoward accidents, the electricity supply to the entire area has been temporarily suspended.”

Meanwhile, local residents are gripped by intense panic, as the fire has persisted despite repeated attempts to smother it with sandbags, and there are concerns that it could spread further.

Concerned locals have called for the fire to be extinguished promptly and urged a geological survey to determine whether a significant gas reserve exists at the site.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/gas-erupts-during-tube-well-drilling-in-coxs-bazar