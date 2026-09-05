From compliant equipment to operational readiness: Rethinking marine gas detection workflows

For marine organisations, enclosed space entry is about much more than having the right equipment on board. Atmospheric hazards may be invisible, working windows are often limited and the consequences of incomplete checks can be severe. Gas detectors therefore need to be available, functioning correctly and ready for use at the exact point they are required, argues Edward Clapham, Segment Marketing Manager, MSA Safety.

The challenge for fleet, safety and technical leaders is proving that this readiness exists consistently across vessels, crews and operating conditions. As expectations around enclosed space management continue to develop, marine organisations may need to look beyond individual detectors and consider the wider workflow surrounding them.

This includes detector selection, atmosphere testing, bump testing, calibration, training, documentation and ongoing equipment management.

A changing compliance landscape

The latest recommendations from the International Maritime Organization reinforce the importance of a structured and evidence-led approach to enclosed space entry. IMO Resolution MSC.581(110), adopted in June 2025, places renewed emphasis on ship-specific risk assessments, atmosphere testing, rescue planning, training, permits and records.

It also highlights the need for properly calibrated testing equipment to be used by trained personnel before entry and at regular intervals while work continues.

The recommendations also give specific consideration to carbon dioxide. Following an appropriate risk assessment, CO2 levels should be checked and be below 0.5% by volume, or 5,000 ppm, before entry. For fleet operators, this makes gas detection readiness increasingly important.

It is not enough to own equipment that is technically suitable. Organisations must also be able to demonstrate that detectors were tested, calibrated, available and appropriate for the hazards identified.

Where manual processes can create uncertainty

Gas detectors are active safety assets. They must be assigned, charged, bump tested, calibrated, serviced and recorded throughout their working life.

Across a large or geographically dispersed fleet, maintaining visibility of every instrument can be difficult. One vessel may rely on paper records, another may use locally stored files, while information from servicing or calibration may be managed separately.

These fragmented processes can make it harder to answer basic but important questions. Which detectors are currently available? When were they last tested? Are any approaching a calibration deadline? Can the relevant records be produced quickly during an inspection?

Manual workflows also depend on each administrative step being completed accurately. In busy vessel operations, crews may understandably focus on the immediate task, such as tank cleaning, cargo operations, inspection or maintenance.

Updating records or confirming device status may sit outside the main workflow and can therefore be delayed or completed inconsistently.

This does not only create a compliance concern. It can also affect productivity. When equipment cannot be confirmed as ready, planned work may need to pause while a detector is tested, serviced or replaced. During a short port call or time-critical maintenance window, even a relatively small delay can cause wider disruption.

Making safe behaviours easier to repeat

A smarter gas detection workflow aims to reduce this uncertainty by making essential checks more consistent, visible and repeatable.

Automated bump testing and calibration can help by reducing the number of manual decisions required during routine detector management. Rather than relying on an individual to apply test gas, interpret the result, determine the next step and update the relevant record, an automated test system can support a more standardised process.

Consistency is particularly valuable across fleets where crews regularly move between vessels or encounter different equipment and procedures. When detector configurations and testing processes are aligned, training can become simpler, maintenance requirements may be easier to manage and supervisors can reinforce the same expectations throughout the organisation.

The objective is not to add another layer of technology or administration. It is to make correct safety behaviours easier to carry out and easier to verify.

Building readiness into everyday operations

A reliable workflow should allow marine teams to establish quickly whether the correct detectors are available, whether testing and calibration requirements have been met and whether records can be accessed when needed.

It should also help organisations identify equipment that requires attention before it affects an enclosed space task or vessel schedule. By moving the focus from equipment ownership to operational readiness, marine organisations can connect safety, compliance and efficiency more effectively.

The result is a gas detection programme that does not simply exist on paper, but can be consistently applied across vessels, crews and everyday operations.

MSA Safety’s latest whitepaper explores how marine organisations can build more repeatable gas detection workflows, reduce reliance on fragmented manual processes and improve visibility of detector readiness across their fleets.

Discover how smarter gas detection workflows can help reduce risk, downtime and compliance complexity with MSA Safety.