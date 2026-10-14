Govt, opposition should jointly protect Hindu community’s rights: Jamaat ameer

Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today called for the government and the opposition to work together to ensure the rights, security and interests of the Hindu community.

He made the call during an exchange of views with leaders of various Hindu community organisations at his Minto Road residence in Dhaka, ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja.

“None of us is a minority or majority in this country. Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians and ethnic communities are all Bangladeshis and proud citizens of this country,” Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar quoted Shafiqur as saying at a press briefing after the meeting.

Protecting the country’s independence and sovereignty is everyone’s sacred responsibility, Shafiqur said, adding that all citizens must work together for the country’s development and prosperity.

Porwar said Hindu community leaders praised the role played by Jamaat leaders and activists in helping ensure the security of religious ceremonies, puja mandaps and temples after August 5, 2024.

He said the Hindu leaders raised various problems, discrimination, deprivation and difficulties faced by their community during the meeting.

Shafiqur assured them that the government and the opposition would work together to address the issues, Porwar said.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Subrata Chowdhury, who spoke on behalf of the Hindu community, thanked Shafiqur for inviting Hindu leaders.

Hindu community leaders called on the government and the opposition to take joint initiatives to resolve the problems and address the deprivation faced by their community.

Jamaat leaders Mia Golam Porwar, Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, Mobarak Hossain and Shafiqul Islam Masud, among others, attended the meeting.

Representatives of several Hindu organisations, including the Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance and Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee, also attended.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/govt-opposition-should-jointly-protect-hindu-communitys-rights-jamaat-ameer-4298756