Highest-paid tennis players 2026

Jannik Sinner tops Forbes’ 2026 list of the highest-paid tennis players, earning an estimated $58 million over the past year. He is followed by Carlos Alcaraz, who earned $53.7 million.

The world’s 10 highest-paid tennis players earned a combined $333 million over the past year, up 17% from $285 million in 2025. Serena Williams returned to the ranking at No. 3 with $40.1 million, while women occupied six of the top 10 spots for the first time in Forbes’ ranking history.

See the full ranking below.

Source: Forbes

Jannik Sinner has also been at the centre of a growing rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz, with the two stars dominating men’s tennis in recent seasons.