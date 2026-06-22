Former Chhatra Dal leader, Jubo Dal activist die after being crushed by NCC truck

Two men were killed after a Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) dump truck ran over their motorcycle in Siddhirganj on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred around 6:00pm in the Jalkuri Doshpipe area, said Mohammad Emdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Siddhirganj Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Kadir Jilani, 26, former general secretary of Fatullah union Chhatra Dal, and Md Masum Billah, 27, publicity secretary of ward 9 Jubo Dal in Kutubpur.

Both had been living with their families in the Fatullah area of Narayanganj.

Sub-Inspector Shah Alam of Siddhirganj Police Station, who visited the site, said the two were travelling on a motorcycle in the same direction as the city corporation truck when they were crushed under its wheels and died on the spot.

“There are conflicting accounts. Some witnesses said the truck hit them from behind, while others said the accident occurred while overtaking. The exact cause could not be confirmed yet,” he said.

Police seized the truck, but its driver fled the scene, he added.

The bodies were being sent to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Former district Chhatra Dal Organising Secretary Mehedi Hasan Dolon said Masum was riding the motorcycle while Jilani was the pillion passenger. They were heading to an event in the Doshpipe area when the accident occurred.

Dolon said NCC Administrator and city BNP Convener Advocate Sakhawat Hossain Khan visited the scene and assured support to the victims’ families.

Attempts to contact NCC Chief Conservancy Officer (Acting) Alamgir Hiron were unsuccessful as he did not respond to phone calls.

However, an NCC source said a drive had been conducted across the city earlier in the day to remove illegal roadside structures. The dump truck involved in the accident was transporting debris collected during the eviction drive to the corporation’s designated dumping station in the Doshpipe area when the accident occurred.

Speaking over the phone, NCC Administrator Sakhawat said, “They were very close to me. I personally arranged bail for them during the anti-authoritarian movement. I will stand by their families. The city corporation will provide all necessary support.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/accidents-fires/news/former-chhatra-dal-leader-jubo-dal-activist-die-after-being-crushed-ncc-truck-4194671