‘Find your own room’: Japan says can’t handle added Asian Games numbers

(From left) Former professional tennis player Kimiko Date, INI member Takeru Goto and former Japan women’s national football team player Homare Sawa attend the flame-lighting ceremony for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, 22 August 2026. Photo: Courtesy

Organisers of next month’s Asian Games in Japan have told countries and participants added to the event late to arrange their own accommodation, saying they do not have the budget or space to cope with rising numbers.

About 15,000 athletes and officials were initially expected to attend the Games, which will be held in Nagoya and the wider Aichi area from 19 September to 4 October.

That figure was already higher than the number of participants at the Olympics. However, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) last week put the expected number at 17,000, including 11,000 athletes and 6,000 officials.

Unlike the Olympics, the Games will not have a dedicated athletes’ village. Organisers are instead relying on a cruise ship, temporary wooden container-style accommodation and hotels.

In March, the OCA added teqball and padel to the sporting programme.

Organising committee president Hideaki Omura told reporters that the organisers had “neither the manpower nor the budget to make the necessary arrangements” for additional participants.

“The host city agreement specifies a delegation of 15,000 people,” said Omura, who is also the governor of Aichi Prefecture.

“We have not set aside a budget for any more than that. There is simply nowhere for them to stay.”

To reduce costs, organisers have arranged temporary accommodation for athletes, including the Italian cruise ship Costa Serena.

Between 4,000 and 5,000 athletes will stay on the ship, while another 2,000 athletes and officials will be accommodated in shipping container-style huts.

The remaining participants will stay in hotels, including in Tokyo, where swimming, diving and equestrian events will be held.

Reports this week said the local organising committee had asked the OCA to reduce the number of participants.

“If they still wish to come, they will have to make their own arrangements,” Omura said.

AFP has repeatedly contacted the OCA for comment.

Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa, who is serving as acting chairman of the organising committee, said on Wednesday that accommodating the increased number would be difficult because of time and physical capacity constraints.

“From a cost perspective, we are operating on a tight budget and it is difficult,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/find-your-own-room-japan-says-cant-handle-added-asian-games-numbers-1527121