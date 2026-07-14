Fifa World Cup: Teams with most semi final appearances

Since the introduction of the Fifa World Ranking in 1994, this is the first World Cup in which the top four ranked teams – France, Argentina, Spain, and England – have all reached the semi-finals, making it only the third tournament in which all four semi-finalists are former World Cup champions. Meanwhile, Argentina has advanced to the final on each of their previous five World Cup semi-final appearances.

Note: No World Cup semi-finals in 1950, 1974 and 1978

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/infograph/numbers/fifa-world-cup-teams-most-semi-final-appearances-1488156