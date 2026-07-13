French team’s impressive performance can boost Bangladesh’s football aspirations: Envoy

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet on Sunday expressed optimism that the World Cup and the French team’s impressive performance will be inspiring and create a sense of motivation among young Bangladeshis who want to play football and raise the standard of their team.

“This is what happened in France with players like Michel Platini or Zinedine Zidane, who inspired entire generations. For example, Mbappé was 7 years old when France reached the World Cup final in 2006, and that undoubtedly inspired him to persevere,” he told UNB in an exclusive interview ahead of the semi-final against Spain.

The French envoy said he believes that this is what France can bring, and he thinks Bangladesh will gradually enter major competitions and develop a high-quality team because there is incredible enthusiasm and a love for football in this country.

Asked how football helps strengthen cultural ties between Bangladesh and France, the Ambassador said he believes that the French national team’s excellent performance in the World Cup has helped showcase France and highlight the positive aspects of his country.

The Ambassador said a united, dynamic French team, full of imagination and skill, with players of exceptional quality, some of whom are truly outstanding, but also with a strong team spirit.

“And I think that reflects the values of France, a country that values solidarity. You know that our national motto includes the words “liberty, equality, fraternity.” We rarely talk about the last word, but it’s important. There is a real sense of brotherhood within this team. They support each other in difficult times,” he mentioned.

The French envoy said Mbappé, who is the captain, puts himself at the service of the team. “I believe this is a truly beautiful message, and I think it will encourage our Bangladeshi friends even more to come and visit France.”

Highlighting the very strong sporting competition between two friendly nations – France and Spain – the French Ambassador expressed optimism that Bangladesh will gradually enter major competitions and develop a high-quality team because there is incredible enthusiasm and a love for football in this country.

“I’m excited that France is playing against Spain; these are always very intense and spectacular matches. I remember the final of Euro 1984, where France, with Michel Platini, narrowly defeated Spain led by Luis Arconada. It was the first France-Spain match I watched,” he said.

France stand on the brink of a third successive FIFA World Cup final, but must first overcome Spain in what promises to be a mouth-watering semi-final between two of world football’s most accomplished sides on July 14.

Responding to a question, the French Ambassador said that, in reality, he does not think France and Spain are rivals.

Sporting Competition

“I believe there’s very strong competition, a sporting competition, between them. France and Spain are two friendly nations, two neighbouring countries. We know each other very well, and we respect each other, both in life and in football,” he said, noting that the Spanish team is very impressive and has excellent players. “So, we are very thrilled to be facing such a team in the semi-final.”

Asked how the Ambassador is personally preparing for the France-Spain semi-final, he said, “Very simple: I prepared by getting my phone and calling my friend Gabriel (Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru), who is the Spanish ambassador in Dhaka. We decided to watch the match together.”

To the many fans of the French national team in Bangladesh, the French envoy said he would especially like to thank them for their support and trust.

The Ambassador said France strives to bring beautiful play, talent, team spirit, and solidarity to the game.

“It’s important, beyond the result, that the game is enjoyable to watch. I believe that the ability to surprise, to ignite a match and what we call ‘French flair’ are part of the DNA of this team. So, I would like to thank you for this enthusiasm, and I want to say, naturally, that I am sure the French team will try its best and put on a great show. And I hope the Blues will win, of course!” he said.

If France reaches the final, the French envoy said they will gather the entire French community and watch the match together.

“Why not go and watch it at the University of Dhaka, where I know there’s an absolutely incredible atmosphere during matches, and the spectators show a great deal of respect for both teams?” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/french-teams-impressive-performance-can-boost-bangladeshs-football-aspirations-envoy-1486466