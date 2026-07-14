Messi, Bellingham and history collide in Argentina-England semi-final

A World Cup semi-final between Argentina and England scarcely needs extra storylines, but Wednesday’s (15 July) clash in Atlanta arrives carrying decades of soccer drama, political baggage and two teams who have made a habit of surviving on the edge.

From England’s victory at the ​1966 World Cup to the shadow cast by the 1982 Falklands War, from Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal in 1986 to major ‌duels in 1998 and 2002, meetings between the countries have long felt larger than soccer.

Yet Argentina’s players and coach Lionel Scaloni have sought to strip away the emotion surrounding the rivalry, insisting the semi-final should be treated as another step toward the biggest prize in the sport.

“We have to experience it for what it is: a World Cup semi-final against ​a powerhouse, a great team, and try to arrive in the best possible condition to compete again,” Lionel Messi said.

The reigning champions have reached ​the last four struggling far more than expected. They beat Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time, staged a remarkable ⁠comeback from 2-0 down with 11 minutes remaining to defeat Egypt 3-2, and then overcame Switzerland 3-1 in extra time.

The 39-year-old Messi acknowledged the physical toll ​of the tournament after a succession of draining knockout victories.

England’s route has been no less taxing.

Thomas Tuchel’s side survived with 10 men to beat Mexico in brutal ​conditions in Mexico City in the round of 16 before edging Norway 2-1 after extra time in a hot and humid Miami on Saturday (11 July).

If Argentina have repeatedly found a way through adversity, England have done the same through resilience, grit and the emergence of Jude Bellingham as the face of their campaign.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder scored twice against Mexico ​and twice more against Norway, further cementing his status as the team’s indispensable player.

Harry Kane remains captain and focal point in attack, but increasingly this ​feels like Bellingham’s tournament.

Tuchel, however, knows individual brilliance may not be enough. The England manager has openly voiced frustration with aspects of his team’s performances, arguing they can play with ‌greater precision ⁠and control.

Argentina’s hopes once again rest heavily on Messi, who has scored eight goals in the tournament, level with France’s Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

Remarkably, Wednesday will mark Messi’s first career appearance against England, adding another chapter to a fixture that has long captured the imagination of both nations.

HISTORY STILL LINGERS

Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez, who played for Manchester City and Manchester United, believes the weight of history still lingers.

“They are surely waiting for revenge ​for what Diego did in 1986. They ​are thinking about that, they have ⁠a love-hate relationship with Diego because of that match. History is there, history is alive,” he said on ESPN Argentina.

The South Americans, despite facing a seemingly more favourable path to the semi-finals, struggled repeatedly against opponents they were expected ​to beat.

Switzerland, ranked 19th in the world, were the highest-ranked side they have faced, yet Scaloni’s men were pushed ​to their limits ⁠virtually every round.

“This team is very difficult to analyse,” Tevez said. “It seems to me that this team is getting us used to individual quality making the difference at the moment.”

England, meanwhile, have endured their own exhausting journey and arrive as battle-hardened as their opponents.

“Watching Argentina, I think we can beat them,” former England forward Ian Wright ⁠said on ​the “Stick to Football” podcast. “The way they play and how narrow they are, I think we’ll be ​able to block them and break.”

Argentina possess the experience, belief and confidence that come with being world champions. England bring momentum and a decisive midfielder.

In a rivalry defined by unforgettable moments, Atlanta ​offers the chance for another, now with a place in the World Cup final hanging in the balance.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/messi-bellingham-and-history-collide-argentina-england-semi-final-1488006