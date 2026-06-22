Exploration of oil, gas: Malaysian companies invited to invest in Bangladesh’s energy sector

Bangladesh today (22 June) invited Malaysian companies to invest in its energy sector including in exploration of oil and gas in the Bay of Bengal, extraction of untapped minerals like coal, limestone, including renewable energy transition, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides also encouraged cooperation between relevant national energy companies and private sector stakeholders to promote long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships that contribute to energy security, sustainability, and economic development in both countries.

Bangladesh and Malaysia recognised the importance of strengthening cooperation in the energy sector as a key pillar of bilateral economic relations, it said.

Both sides emphasize the importance of fully leveraging the agreed MoU between the governments of Bangladesh and Malaysia on co-operation in the field of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply, LNG infrastructure, petroleum products, and its infrastructure for direct bilateral LNG discussion between PETRONAS and PetroBangla, according to a joint statement shared by the Ministry.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim commended the excellent, longstanding ties in defence cooperation, anchored by regular high-level military visits, personnel training programs, and goodwill naval port calls, said the Foreign Ministry in a joint investment.

Both leaders committed to fully operationalising the MoU on Defence Cooperation to broaden strategic collaboration in military science, technical expertise, and defence industry partnerships.

They looked forward to the convening of the bilateral Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) to chart a structured defence roadmap.

Both leaders underscored the importance of enhancing defence capacity and capability through courses and training programmes, including mutual seat allocations at their respective National Defence Colleges and Command and Staff Colleges.

They further reaffirmed their commitment to supporting United Nations peacekeeping operations through joint tactical exercises, pre-deployment training collaboration, and the exchange of expertise and knowledge to address an increasingly complex global security environment.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in preventing and combating terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations through intelligence sharing, information exchange, capacity-building initiatives, training programmes, and the sharing of best practices.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman undertook an official visit to Malaysia on Monday.

This visit marked Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s first official visit abroad and to Malaysia since assuming office on 17 February 2026.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1972, Malaysia and Bangladesh have reached significant milestones in the longstanding partnership between the two countries, anchored in mutual respect, shared values, and common aspirations for regional peace and prosperity.

During the visit, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya.

The leaders then held an official bilateral meeting to discuss Malaysia-Bangladesh relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both leaders expressed strong commitment to take the bilateral relations between Malaysia and Bangladesh to further new heights.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also hosted an official luncheon in honour of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

They witnessed the exchange of several bilateral documents aimed at further enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/exploration-oil-gas-malaysian-companies-invited-invest-bangladeshs-energy-sector