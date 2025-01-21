Dipu Moni writes on a tissue for 5 minutes in court

It was 9:05am this morning (Monday). A large blue prison van drove up to the gates of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates (CMM) court, whistles blowing loudly.

Former education minister Dipu Moni emerged from the van. Women police escorted her into the court custody room.

Former member of parliament Haji Salim and others had already been brought earlier in the morning. Around 30 minutes after Dipu Moni arrived, Haji Salim was brought out by police. He was wearing a loose white panjabi.

Haji Salim smiled broadly at the press, while the police held him by the arms on either side.